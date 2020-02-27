press release: Join the Wisconsin Academy for a 150th anniversary celebration of our magazine, Wisconsin People & Ideas, and storytelling session about the fascinating events, people, locations, and foods that make our state weird and wonderful.

Hosted by Wisconsin People & Ideas editor Jason A. Smith, "Weirdsconsin!" features stories by Wisconsinology creator Frank Anderson and author/essayist Krista Eastman, an audience quiz (with prizes!), and a tasting of our 150th anniversary beer brewed for the occasion by Working Draft: WP&IPA (get it?).

While this event is free and open to the public, advance registration is appreciated. All Academy members will receive a ticket for a free drink with registration.