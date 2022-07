media release: Meet + Greet: Welcome Phil Kauth to REAP

Join us as we officially welcome our new executive director, Phil Kauth, to the community! All are welcome to stop by Troy Farm to say hello and enjoy refreshments.

Wednesday, July 27 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Troy Farm - 502 Troy Dr, Madison, WI 53704

Questions? Please contact Meghan Salzwedel at meghans@reapfoodgroup.org