media release: You are invited to join us for one or more A Year of Courage & Renewal® Weekend Experiences at Holy Wisdom Monastery with Mary Louise Peters and Amy Christianson. The first offering is August 8-10, 2025, titled Welcome and Presence: A Courage & Renewal® Weekend.

What does it mean to hold presence in these times? How are you welcoming your ‘whole self’ into each moment and the waves of your life? An aspect of presence is to be deeply grounded without fear, being ‘seen’ and ‘known,’ and living with openness. These questions and more will be explored in retreats that have been specifically designed to create a safe and expansive space.

Using the Center for Courage & Renewal principles, practices and touchstones, we will begin with themes of welcome & presence (August), living the questions (November), grace & reflection (February), and wonder & hope (April). In the language of Benedictine values, the focus is on hospitality, patience & humility, prayer, communication & stewardship.

Inspiration from poetry and other writings, music, movement and art activities are ways to hear our own lives speak. To give voice to your own reflection, there will be time in a large group, smaller groups and in silence both indoors and on the Holy Wisdom grounds.

Cost: $250 commuter; $435 residential (provides overnight accommodations at Holy Wisdom)

Registration Deadline: Please register by July 25, 2025.