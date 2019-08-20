Welcome to Marwen
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Welcome to Marwen (2018). Starring Steve Carell, Falk Henschel, Matt O’Leary. Mark Hogancamp, a victim of a brutal attack, loses his memory and struggles with PTSD. The movie shows how Hogancamp finds a unique and beautiful therapeutic outlet to help him through his recovery process. Biography, Drama, Comedy. Rated PG-13. 116 minutes.
