RSVP for Welcome to Medicare

Stoughton Senior Center

248 W Main St, Stoughton

Saturday—November 14, 9 to 11:30AM

Call (608) 261-9930 to register by November 4

press release: Dane County is offering free “Welcome to Medicare” seminars now through November to help residents make informed decisions about their Medicare options. Medicare information is complex and complications can lead to often preventable frustration for Dane County residents, which is why it is important to get the right information at the right time.

“We are happy to offer these free seminars to Dane County residents so they can get the answers they need about Medicare and make informed decisions,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “In the coming months, our unbiased professionals will be available in a number of communities to serve residents and provide insight.”

Elder Benefit Specialist staff from the Dane County Area Agency on Aging provide these presentations as a resource to the community to educate consumers approaching age 65 on Medicare and other health care coverage basics for seniors that many employers are not able to offer their retiring staff.

Some decisions and actions about Medicare can take place three to six months before an individual turns 65, so it’s important individuals don’t wait until they are turning 65 to understand all they need to know about this important benefit. The more people that can be reached early, the more appeals that can be prevented.

The seminars are offered throughout Dane County, at various locations in efforts to reach rural or also typically underserved communities. What makes these seminars unique is that they are presented by unbiased professionals who are experts in benefits programs, as opposed to insurance agents. They will help attendees better understand what Medicare is and is not, avoid penalties for late enrollment, and learn how to get the most out of their health and prescription benefits plans.