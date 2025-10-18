media release: USA | 1996 | 35mm | 87 min.

Director: Todd Solondz

Cast: Heather Matarazzo, Brendan Sexton, Jr., Daria Kalinina

The hero of Solondz’ Sundance Grand Prize winning comedy is 12-year old Dawn Wiener. Dawn, aka Wienerdog, is an awkward outcast navigating a world of relentless bullying, social rejection, and domestic neglect. Welcome to the Dollhouse just might be the cinema’s most authentic depiction of the American middle school/junior high experience, which is to say it is equally funny, disturbing, and cringe-worthy. A 35mm print from the Wisconsin Center for Film and Theater Research will be shown.

