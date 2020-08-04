ONLINE: Welcome to UW Makerspace

press release: Tuesday, Aug. 4, noon:

Lennon Rodgers, Director, Grainger Engineering Design Innovation Lab

The UW Makerspace facilities include 25,000 ft2 of shop and flex space with a wide range of rapid prototyping equipment to serve the community of designers and builders within the College of Engineering (CoE). Join Innovation Lab Director Lennon Rodgers as he takes us on a personal tour of this fantastic, unique facility! Largely student run, the Makerspace strives to empower students by creating a community immersed in emerging technologies, focused on creating innovative products.

The Makerspace is a part of the CoE ecosystem of fabrication facilities, which includes the Makerspace (rapid prototyping), TEAM Lab (Technical Education and Manufacturing Lab – precision machining, fee for service job-shop), and the Kohler Innovation Visualization Studio (virtual & augmented reality, 3D scanning, and data visualization). The CoE fabrication facilities combined are over 40,000 ft2, run by 9 professional full-time staff members and ~60 student workers. Each space contains millions of dollars of high-tech equipment. Students can build anything here – from micro to macro and from virtual to the physical.

Lennon Rodgers serves as Director of Grainger Engineering Design Innovation Lab. He received his PhD & M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Talk will take place at https://www.facebook.com/UWConnects/. For a complete schedule, visit https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/.

In these uncertain times, many of us are in the same position: hunkered down, trying to get a handle on our new reality. Like organizations and businesses across the globe, we at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have made changes to keep our campus and community healthy and safe. While gifted UW researchers identify ways to understand and develop a vaccine for COVID-19, our campus experts are finding new, innovative ways to support and connect with Wisconsin residents.

We are pleased to offer Badger Talks LIVE…. a Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times. Can't catch the live talks? Check out past talks here.