Welcoming Winter

Hoyt Park 3902 Regent St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Join Naturing in Madison for a free, family event celebrating the beginning of winter! Come stroll through Hoyt Park to find different family friendly activities at fireplaces throughout the park. Warm up with a fireside treat and help us kick off our Wintering in Madison project to get more families outside this season!

3PM - 5PM, Saturday, December 21, 2019, Hoyt Park, 3902 Regent Street

Free/no charge; no registration required.

Info

Hoyt Park 3902 Regent St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Kids & Family
