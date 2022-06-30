Well 15 Public Meeting

media release: Well 15 Public Information Meeting and Listening Session

June 30th, 6:30-8:00 p.m.

East Madison Community Center

8 Straubel Court, Madison, WI, 53704

Please join Madison Water Utility June 30 at the East Madison Community Center to receive an update on the current status of municipal Well 15, including information on an upcoming PFAS treatment project. This will be the first of several chances for members of the public to provide input on this project and to express any opinions, concerns or recommended priorities. A short presentation will be given by Water Utility staff followed by an opportunity for public input.