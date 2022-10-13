Well 19 Treatment Project

media release: October 13, 2022, 6:00 - 7:30 pm, 3020 Lake Mendota Drive, Madison, WI 53705

Please join us TONIGHT to receive updates about the proposed treatment system addition at municipal Well 19. Members of the public are encouraged to provide input on this project and express any opinions, concerns or recommended priorities.

A short presentation will be given by Water Utility staff followed by an opportunity for public input and optional tour of the well site.

