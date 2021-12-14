ONLINE: Well-being and the Importance of Self-Care

media release: Do you have time dedicated each day to focus on your own well-being? If you don't, you really should! Self-care is not selfish!

Before the hustle and bustle of the holidays and the stress of setting a New Year’s resolution gets the better of you, join ARMA Madison on December 14 for a much needed program on how to improve our overall well-being. Cindy Chmura is a Cyber Security Senior Manager at Deloitte Services, LP, in Detroit where she leads the US firm’s eDiscovery efforts. In her position, she also serves as a Well-being Leader and Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Champion. Many of you may recognize Cindy from other ARMA programs and conferences. For the last 15 years, she has been very active as the Great Lakes Region Chapter Advisor, ARMA Values Task Force member, and various Detroit Chapter Board of Director positions. Cindy is also the newest director elected to the ARMA International Board of Directors.

In her presentation, Cindy will focus on three key areas of well-being:

1) the importance of sleep and how lack of sleep can negatively affect your health and performance;

2) the benefits of setting boundaries and taking downtime, and

3) the problem with living a sedentary lifestyle.

In keeping with our Chapter holiday tradition, this is also our annual charity event. All donations will go to the Madison Reading Project | Free Books and Literacy Enrichment Programs, a program aimed toward literacy and multicultural education for children from birth through high school in Dane County and beyond. ARMA Madison will provide a matching donation up to 50% of all donations received.

Even if you can't attend the program, you can still contribute to help make a difference in the lives of Dane County area kids and their families!

Meeting login information will be sent to all registered attendees prior to the meeting.