Well Beyond the Printed Page

Artist and designer Kevin and Danielle McCoy of WORK/PLAY will discuss their publications in dialogue with artists’ books that explore parallel themes on history, race relations, power, and the American media. This event will take place on Thursday, March 20, 2025 from 4 pm - 5 pm at the Kohler Art Library in Room 110. This event is co-presented with the UW Art Department as part of the Visiting Artist Colloquium. Kevin McCoy will also be giving an artists’ talk Wednesday, March 19, from 5:00 pm – 6:15 pm in Elvehjem L160.