media release: Saturday, July 29, 10am-2pm, Foundation For Black Women's Wellness, 6601 Grand Teton Plaza, Suite A2, Madison, WI 53719

The Well Black Woman Market spotlights local Black women-owned businesses in the Greater Madison and Dane County area. The Market offers an energetic space for the community to enjoy food and music while shopping and supporting a variety of amazing products sold by our featured vendors both indoors and outdoors at our Wellness Center. No admission fee. Parking is free!