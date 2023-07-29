Well Black Woman Market

Foundation for Black Women's Wellness 6601 Grand Teton Plaza Suite A2, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Saturday, July 29, 10am-2pm, Foundation For Black Women's Wellness, 6601 Grand Teton Plaza, Suite A2, Madison, WI 53719

The Well Black Woman Market spotlights local Black women-owned businesses in the Greater Madison and Dane County area. The Market offers an energetic space for the community to enjoy food and music while shopping and supporting a variety of amazing products sold by our featured vendors both indoors and outdoors at our Wellness Center. No admission fee. Parking is free!

Special Events
608-305-4422
