press release: Well Black Woman Market

Saturday, August 27 from 10:00 - 2:00pm, Vernee Nycole House of Beauty, 1702 S. Park St.

The Well Black Woman Market (WBW Market) launched in June of 2021 in the midst of COVID-19 in an effort to re-open the Foundation’s Black Women’s Wellness Center, and simultaneously to invest in other Black-owned businesses who were disproportionately impacted by the global pandemic. Our markets are an outgrowth of our longstanding commitment to support and promote Black women and community-owned businesses as an integral part of building community wealth and well-being.

Like our bustling marketplaces that have been a mainstay at Black Women's Wellness Day over the last 14 years, our Well Black Woman Markets provide an energetic space, visibility, and community to share and sell your products and services, promote your brand, and to grow your customer base.

‍

Our Markets are an extension of our work to transform the health and wellness of Black Women and families in our community through a holistic approach that encompasses financial wellness and wealth cultivation as an essential piece of securing and maintaining our well-being