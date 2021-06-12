press release: Join the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness for our first Well Black Woman Market on Saturday, June 12, 10am - 2pm CST!

https://www.facebook.com/events/169234831737396/

Don't miss this fun IN-PERSON day of wellness, community and connection as we safely re-open and support local Black-owned businesses at our west-side office and outdoor space!

Bring your mask and come on out to shop local vendors and small businesses, buy your FFBWW merch, and grab a bite to eat from local eateries who will be on site.

Featured Businesses:

CocoaBean Body Care

Madre Yerba (handmade jewelry and body care products)

A Peace of Lovelace (Wellness products)

Earthly Temptation (Hand Crafted bodycare products and art)

Featured Food Vendors:

Just Veggiez

Palate Pleasures

JD's

*FFBWW is a MASK-ON zone while inside of our office space. Guests are free to go mask-free when outside.

See you there. SPREAD THE WORD!

---Team FFBWW