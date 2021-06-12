Well Black Woman Market
press release: Join the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness for our first Well Black Woman Market on Saturday, June 12, 10am - 2pm CST!
https://www.facebook.com/events/169234831737396/
Don't miss this fun IN-PERSON day of wellness, community and connection as we safely re-open and support local Black-owned businesses at our west-side office and outdoor space!
Bring your mask and come on out to shop local vendors and small businesses, buy your FFBWW merch, and grab a bite to eat from local eateries who will be on site.
Featured Businesses:
CocoaBean Body Care
Madre Yerba (handmade jewelry and body care products)
A Peace of Lovelace (Wellness products)
Earthly Temptation (Hand Crafted bodycare products and art)
Featured Food Vendors:
Just Veggiez
Palate Pleasures
JD's
*FFBWW is a MASK-ON zone while inside of our office space. Guests are free to go mask-free when outside.
See you there. SPREAD THE WORD!
---Team FFBWW