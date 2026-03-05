media release: Connect, learn, and move at the Transformation Center’s first Wellness Fair celebrating health and well-being!

10:30 AM – 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 11, Transformation Center

This fair will bring together local businesses and experts who support healthy living and overall well-being, giving you the chance to meet them, learn more about what they offer, and explore new ways to support your health.

The event will include:

Local wellness businesses at tables

Mini lectures from guest speakers

Mini fitness sessions with TC trainers

Refreshments

This event is free for everyone.