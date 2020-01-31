Wellness Friday

press release:

This Friday, chat with local wellness professionals, eat a nourishing + delicious meal, and try Tai Chi!

Drop in to talk to Madison Area Wellness Collective, a passionate group of local wellness professionals, about wellness programming that you'd like to see at BLW Center, enjoy lunch, and try Tai Chi!

ALL are welcome and encouraged to join in one or all of these free events :) Bring your friends and neighbors!

Friday, January

31

Schedule of Events 11:30 am - 1:00 pm – Madison Area Wellness Collective at BLW 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm – Lunch 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm – Tai Chi