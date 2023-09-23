× Expand courtesy Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area A grassy area and a lake. The pier in at Lunney Lake Farm County Park shelter 2.

media release: Join host Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area and event partners on Saturday, September 23, 1-5 pm for Wellness in Nature, an outdoor park event focusing on the benefits of nature to physical and mental well-being.

The event takes place at the beautiful lakeshore William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park, shelter 2, in Madison. The Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin is the honored guest and educator at Wellness in Nature.

Starting at 1 pm, attendees can participate in a variety of nature and health-focused activities: lakeshore hiking trails with educational signage and a naturalist-led nature observation area, Ho-Chunk cultural activities and dug-out canoe, family bike ride, trishaws for attendees with mobility issues, reading and flute-playing of The Ho-Chunk Courting Flute by Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Bill Quackenbush, canoeing and fishing on Lake Waubesa with Dane County Parks, CPR demonstrations and heart health games with SSM Health and Dean Health Plan by Medica, prairie crafts and more.

At 3 pm, a picnic buffet of BBQ pork sandwiches, salads, vegetarian chili and assorted bars will be available for $10 per adult to age 16, $5 per youth, and 5 and under free. Featured speakers will present during the picnic, Dr. Roopa Shah, MD at SSM Health Dean Medical Group on Wellness in Nature and Bill Quackenbush on Tribal Healing.

Visit the Friends web site at friendsofcapitalsprings.org/ events for a full schedule of events. If you plan to join the bike ride, please bring your bike if possible – a number bikes will be available for use as well.

The event is free and open to the public. If you plan on attending, please send an email to Clare at Carlson.clare@countyofdane.com with the number in your group. A donation of $5-10 is requested to help sustain Friends of Capital Springs nature-focused programming. Donate now or at the event. Thanks for the support!

Event partners include the Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area, Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin, Dane County Parks, Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, Foundation for Dane County Parks Healthy Parks Healthy You program, SSM Health, Dean Health Plan by Medica and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Be an event volunteer by contacting Clare at carlson.clare@countyofdane.com .