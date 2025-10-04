Wellness, Mind & Spirit Fair

media release: October 4, 2026, Spirit, Mind, Spirit Fair, 115 South Main Street, Deerfield, Wisconsin.

Join Us for a Day of Self-Care and Discovery!

Carriage House Wellness Center is thrilled to introduce A Fair Extravaganza. It is a transformative wellness experience. It is designed to nourish your body, mind, and spirit.

Bonus Fun: While you’re here, explore the vibrant community of Deerfield—Kirtan concert from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm. Want to experience some good Mexican food? Visit Guimo's Food Truck. Take an extra treat and visit the local Farmers Market. It’s right next door!

You’ll also find a diverse range of indoor and 14+ outdoor vendors, offering a variety of wellness products and services. And don’t forget to stop by our gift shop, where we’ll be hosting exclusive surprise sales!