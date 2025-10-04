Wellness, Mind & Spirit Fair

to

Carriage House, Deerfield 119 S. Main St., Deerfield, Wisconsin 53531

media release: October 4, 2026, Spirit, Mind, Spirit Fair, 115 South Main Street, Deerfield, Wisconsin.

Join Us for a Day of Self-Care and Discovery!

Carriage House Wellness Center is thrilled to introduce A Fair Extravaganza. It is a transformative wellness experience. It is designed to nourish your body, mind, and spirit. 

Bonus Fun: While you’re here, explore the vibrant community of Deerfield—Kirtan concert from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm. Want to experience some good Mexican food? Visit Guimo's Food Truck. Take an extra treat and visit the local Farmers Market. It’s right next door!

You’ll also find a diverse range of indoor and 14+ outdoor vendors, offering a variety of wellness products and services. And don’t forget to stop by our gift shop, where we’ll be hosting exclusive surprise sales!

Info

Carriage House, Deerfield 119 S. Main St., Deerfield, Wisconsin 53531
Fairs & Festivals, Health & Fitness
Art Exhibits & Events
425-22-06283
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Wellness, Mind & Spirit Fair - 2025-10-04 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wellness, Mind & Spirit Fair - 2025-10-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wellness, Mind & Spirit Fair - 2025-10-04 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wellness, Mind & Spirit Fair - 2025-10-04 10:00:00 ical