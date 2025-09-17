media release: Following our popular Klunkerz screening, the new film Wende Cragg Documents the Birth of Mountain Biking features the incredible pioneer Wende Cragg, who ripped the early Mount Tam descents and was there with founders Joe Breeze, Tom Ritchey, Gary Fisher and others, while capturing it all on camera. See vintage photos and footage of the earliest days of the sport. 1970s origin stories are threaded between clips of cutoffs and the founders of the new sport of mountain biking.

Tickets are $20 advance, $25 day of show. Fuel your night with food from Estacion Inka available for purchase, streamlined this year with a buffet setup! Buy extra tickets to the large raffle of products donated by our wonderful local sponsors.

Ride in with a local shop group (details coming soon) or just drop by. We can't wait to see you!