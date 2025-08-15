media release: Get ready to sing, dance and celebrate with Grammy-nominated children’s music duo Wendy & DB! Their high-energy, interactive concert features award-winning favorites and brand-new songs from "Get Your Sunny Side Up"! Blending blues-infused pop, jazzy singalongs, and uplifting messages, their music sparks joy, creativity, and togetherness. Don’t miss this fun-filled summer show that will have the whole family moving and smiling!

Get ready to embark on a summer adventure as Overture Center's beloved Kids in the Rotunda program hits the road, bringing joy and excitement to Madison and surrounding communities. Packed with family-friendly entertainment and boundless opportunities for laughter and learning, this series promises five unforgettable events that are free and open to all. Gather your little ones, mark your calendars and prepare to be swept away by a whirlwind of music, laughter and memories!

Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda summer series is designed to captivate families of all ages and to reach our surrounding communities. From renowned folk singers and kindie artists to blues-infused pop by artists from Madison and beyond, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at various times and locations around Madison. Make sure to follow the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page to stay informed.

Plus, mark your calendars for the 2025/26 Kids in the Rotunda season announcement on Thursday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. Location and details will be shared this summer.