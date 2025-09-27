Wendy Lynn Markus

to

1855 Saloon and Grill, Cottage Grove 218 S. Main St., Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527

media release: Wendy Lynn Markus brings a fresh twist to the violin with her electric performances that blend rock influences and classical finesse. With decades of experience performing both as a solo artist and with the original rock band Sunspot, Wendy has developed a style that's bold, engaging, and uniquely her own.

Info

1855 Saloon and Grill, Cottage Grove 218 S. Main St., Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
Music
608-839-3700
to
Google Calendar - Wendy Lynn Markus - 2025-09-27 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wendy Lynn Markus - 2025-09-27 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wendy Lynn Markus - 2025-09-27 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wendy Lynn Markus - 2025-09-27 17:00:00 ical