1855 Saloon and Grill, Cottage Grove 218 S. Main St., Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
Wendy Lynn Markus and violin on a bench.
media release: Wendy Lynn Markus brings a fresh twist to the violin with her electric performances that blend rock influences and classical finesse. With decades of experience performing both as a solo artist and with the original rock band Sunspot, Wendy has developed a style that's bold, engaging, and uniquely her own.
