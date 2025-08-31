Wendy Lynn Markus
to
Blind Shot Social Club 177 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
×
Scott Markus
Wendy Lynn Markus and violin on a bench.
Wendy Lynn Markus
media release: Join Wendy Lynn Markus at Blind Shot Golf & Social Club for a musical brunch experience like no other. Enjoy live violin music in a setting right beside the bike path. Weather permitting, we’ll be out on the sunny patio; otherwise, the music continues indoors.
Info
Blind Shot Social Club 177 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music