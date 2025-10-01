Wendy Lynn Markus

Daly's Bar and Grill, Sun Prairie 1086 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: Wendy Lynn Markus brings a fresh twist to the violin with her electric performances that blend rock influences and classical finesse. With decades of experience performing both as a solo artist and with the original rock band Sunspot, Wendy has developed a style that's bold, engaging, and uniquely her own.

608-837-6016
