Fawn Creek Winery, Wisconsin Dells
3619 13th Ave., Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965

media release: Celebrate “St. Practice Day” at Fawn Creek Winery with a lively electric violin performance by Wendy Lynn Markus featuring traditional Irish reels and jigs along with modern Celtic-inspired favorites - the perfect way to kick off the St. Patrick’s season! Enjoy free corned beef & cabbage while supplies last. Wear green and bring friends to get a head start on the St. Patrick’s Day festivities!

608-253-4400
