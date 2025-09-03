× Expand Scott Markus Wendy Lynn Markus and violin on a bench. Wendy Lynn Markus

media release: Back by popular demand, Wendy Lynn Markus (of rock band Sunspot) returns to Palette for an unforgettable evening of live electric violin! Wendy blends cinematic soundscapes, modern pop, Irish/traditional tunes, and original music into a vibrant performance that’s soulful, energetic, and completely unique.