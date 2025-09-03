Wendy Lynn Markus

to

Palette Bar & Grill 901 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Back by popular demand, Wendy Lynn Markus (of rock band Sunspot) returns to Palette for an unforgettable evening of live electric violin! Wendy blends cinematic soundscapes, modern pop, Irish/traditional tunes, and original music into a vibrant performance that’s soulful, energetic, and completely unique.

Info

Music
608-455-8520
to
