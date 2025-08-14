× Expand Scott Markus Wendy Lynn Markus and violin on a bench. Wendy Lynn Markus

media release: Join Wendy Lynn Markus for the 8th show in her 2025 Electric Thursday concert series at The WineHouse Lounge in McFarland. Experience an evening of captivating electric violin performances blending modern pop, traditional tunes, and original compositions.

Wendy Lynn Markus brings a fresh twist to the violin with her electric performances that blend rock influences and classical finesse. With decades of experience performing both as a solo artist and with the original rock band Sunspot, Wendy has developed a style that's bold, engaging, and uniquely her own.