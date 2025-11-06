media release: We’re excited to invite you to an engaging and thought-provoking Hilldale Lecture, We're Building the Wrong AI with Dr. Sendhil Mullainathan.

Dr. Mullainathan will explore two kinds of AI: One that will have minimal impact on economic growth and possibly lead to job losses. The other could greatly increase growth rates and improve human productivity. Unfortunately, we are building the wrong kind.

Join us for a gentle introduction to these different paths and a discussion on how we can shift toward building the right kind of AI.

Funding is provided by the Hilldale Lecture Series. This event is free and open to the public.

Transportation

It is highly recommended to take the bus or walk if you are able.

Paid parking is available at Helen C. White Garage.

You can also find other options from the city of Madison lots.