We're Buying a Tractor

media release: The Vision: A Tractor for Progress

Through a series of meetings and conversations held in January 2025, leaders from two agricultural cooperatives in The Gambia identified a pressing need: securing a tractor. These conversations revealed how a single piece of equipment could unlock new potential for cashew farmers who overly rely on manual tools and labor-intensive practices. The tractor, for these families and their communities, is not merely a means to an end, rather it is the promise of increased production, improved incomes, and a more secure, hopeful future.

The Coopers Tavern, a Madison institution renowned for its community spirit, is proud to host this fundraiser. The event will feature stories from the field, live music by Sean Michael Dargan, and opportunities to learn more about both the agricultural cooperatives in The Gambia and the Madison-area investors who are championing this cause. Whether you are a long-time advocate for global development, a lover of cashews, or simply looking for a way to make a difference, this event offers a meaningful way to engage and support. The fundraiser at The Coopers Tavern is about building a relationship between continents, and a testament to what can happen when people come together in honest pursuit. By supporting the purchase of a tractor for cashew farmers in The Gambia, you are investing in lasting change, one rooted in dignity, partnership, and hope.

Cashew farming in The Gambia is more than an agricultural pursuit. It is a proven pathway out of poverty. Over recent years, both farming and factory processing of cashews have emerged as robust strategies for economic growth, job creation, and community resilience. Investment in this sector is practical, viable and visionary. By supporting the procurement of a tractor, we are investing in a strategy that empowers the farmers who make it all possible.

Every dollar raised at The Coopers Tavern brings the tractor one step closer to Gambian soil. With increased access to mechanization, Gambian cashew cooperatives and farmers can expand land under cultivation, reduce the physical toll on farmers, freeing up time and energy for other pursuits such as education, family, and community projects. It also positions the industry to enjoy more bargaining power and market access through higher production volume.

What makes this fundraiser special is its dual purpose. While the primary goal is to secure a tractor for The Gambia’s cashew cooperatives, the event also stands as a platform to highlight the unique role of Madison-area investors, entrepreneurs, and community leaders who plan to source cashew kernels from The Gambia and then flavor and package them right here in Wisconsin. For farmers and processing factory workers in The Gambia, the tractor means more efficient land cultivation, higher yields, and the ability to scale up operations, which translates to higher incomes and more sustainable livelihoods. For Madison, this means necessary partnerships with job training programs at area non-profits, new ethically sourced products for grocery stores, restaurants, and their customers, and, for the broader community, it means a new way to engage with the world and support global agriculture and healthy value chains. This event is also a celebration of Madison’s emerging role in supporting global food systems. Local investors, food entrepreneurs, and community advocates are not only helping to raise funds, but by sourcing directly, flavoring creatively, and packaging with care, Madison is investing in a stronger value chain centered in sustainability, transparency, and shared prosperity.