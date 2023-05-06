We're Moving a Lake

media release: Wisconsin’s latest water relocation project is almost here!...

That's right, we're 𝘮𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 a lake - Lake Louie that is! Join us on Saturday, May 6, to help us move Lake Louie from Arena to VeronaI!

Below is the timeline of events for this all-day extravaganza!

𝟴𝗔𝗠 - 𝟰𝗣𝗠 𝗠𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗲 Participants will help carry the cup full of lake water to Verona, similar to the Olympic torch relay.

𝗡𝗢𝗢𝗡 - 𝟭:𝟯𝟬𝗣𝗠 𝗥𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆 (8205 Klevenville-Riley Rd, Verona, WI 53593)

𝟰𝗣𝗠 - 𝟵𝗣𝗠 𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗟𝗼𝘂𝗶𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗗𝗲𝗿𝗯𝘆 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆 at Wisconsin Brewing Company, the new home of Lake Louie! (1079 American Way Verona, WI 53593). Featuring LIVE MUSIC by Dead Henry! 𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘩𝘦𝘯𝘳𝘺.𝘤𝘰𝘮

PLUS food from JonnyO's Pizzeria AND... the release of our specialty beer we call... "𝘓𝘰𝘶𝘪𝘦'𝘴 𝘓𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘞𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳"!

See you there!