media release: Are you ready to discover an exhilarating new way to get moving? Join us at the Princeton Club for a vibrant WERQ class, open to everyone!

What is WERQ?

WERQ is an electrifying dance fitness class that combines heart-pumping cardio with high-energy routines set to today's hottest pop, rock, and hip-hop hits. With every beat, you'll build endurance while sweating it out on the dance floor, all while having a blast! It's the perfect way to elevate your mood and rejuvenate your spirit—a delightful winter pick-me-up that benefits both your body and mind.

Come dance, sweat, and have a great time while embracing a healthier lifestyle with us!

Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 12:00 - 2:00 pm

12:00 pm Check In

12:15 pm WERQ class

1:15 pm Enjoy a cool down with drinks and snacks!

We can’t wait to see you there!

WERQ Details!

Everyone is welcome!﻿

﻿You do not need to be a member of the Princeton Club to join the fun

Participants must be at least 16 years old

For All Attendees﻿

﻿Please dress in comfortable clothes and wear tennis shoes to keep you light on your feet.

Special Note for Breast Cancer Survivors: ﻿

﻿Wear a purple or pink t-shirt to show your support and solidarity!

Early Bird rate of $5.00, Ends Thursday, February 12. Includes your class, snacks, and raffle ticket

After Feb 12, $10.00 registration fee, space is limited. Reserve your space today!