WERQ-Out
media release: Are you ready to discover an exhilarating new way to get moving? Join us at the Princeton Club for a vibrant WERQ class, open to everyone!
What is WERQ?
WERQ is an electrifying dance fitness class that combines heart-pumping cardio with high-energy routines set to today's hottest pop, rock, and hip-hop hits. With every beat, you'll build endurance while sweating it out on the dance floor, all while having a blast! It's the perfect way to elevate your mood and rejuvenate your spirit—a delightful winter pick-me-up that benefits both your body and mind.
Come dance, sweat, and have a great time while embracing a healthier lifestyle with us!
Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 12:00 - 2:00 pm
12:00 pm Check In
12:15 pm WERQ class
1:15 pm Enjoy a cool down with drinks and snacks!
We can’t wait to see you there!
WERQ Details!
- Everyone is welcome!
You do not need to be a member of the Princeton Club to join the fun
- Participants must be at least 16 years old
- For All Attendees
Please dress in comfortable clothes and wear tennis shoes to keep you light on your feet.
- Special Note for Breast Cancer Survivors:
Wear a purple or pink t-shirt to show your support and solidarity!
Early Bird rate of $5.00, Ends Thursday, February 12. Includes your class, snacks, and raffle ticket
After Feb 12, $10.00 registration fee, space is limited. Reserve your space today!