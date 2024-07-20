WERQ with Fawn

Foundation for Black Women's Wellness 6601 Grand Teton Plaza Suite A2, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: You're invited to WERQ with Fawn as a part of the Project Live Well Experience!

In honor of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, join FFBWW Health & Wellness Ambassador Fawn Celley for a WERQout! Let the rhythm lead you as we reduce tension, banish anxiety and elevate to a state of mental clarity through this self-love WERQ experience! Life your spirit with dance! We'll see you on the dance floor!

Register at ffbww.org/project-live-well!

*Zoom link provided after registration for participants outside of the Madison area.

REQUIREMENTS: Age: Participants must be 13 and older. Waiver: Participation in Project Live Well is voluntary. By registering, you confirm that you have consulted your physician or healthcare provider and are cleared for physical activity.

Health & Fitness
608-709-8840
