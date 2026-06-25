Wes Luke, Alex Chambers-Ozasky & Stephen Self

media release: Please join us for the next music series event on July 5 at 2:00 p.m.! The concert will feature a trio of violin, cello, and piano, playing masterworks by Beethoven, Suk, and Shostakovich. The repertoire is entertaining, dramatic, and masterfully composed. You’ll be sure to enjoy the performance. The concert is free, with a reception to follow.

Violinist Wes Luke, cellist Alex Chambers-Ozasky, and pianist Stephen Self.