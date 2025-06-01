Wes Luke, Alex Chambers-Ozasky & Stephen Self

Violinist Wes Luke, cellist Alex Chambers-Ozasky, and pianist Stephen Self will perform a program of masterworks for piano trio, beginning with Haydn’s lively “Gypsy Trio,” followed by Rachmaninoff’s lyrical Trio élégiaque No. 1, and concluding with Schubert’s beloved Trio No. 2, known for its rich melodies and virtuosic interplay. This free concert is part of the Bethel Concert Series, with thanks to the Bethel Endowment Foundation for their generous support—please join us and bring friends!