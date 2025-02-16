Wes Luke, John Wagner, Minseon Lee, Alex Cook, Stephen Self

media release: Bethel will be filled with the sounds of an orchestra playing masterworks by Vivaldi, Bach, and others. An orchestra will accompany trumpet, piano, violin, and vocal soloists in outstanding works from the eighteenth century. This first event in our 2025 Bethel Concert Series will be particularly memorable.

Featuring Wes Luke - violin, John Wagner - trumpet , Minseon Lee - soloist, Alex Cook - soloist, Stephen Self - pianist

Please join us for this free musical celebration.