press release: The 24th Annual Wesak Celebration will begins at 6pm, Sat. April 28th with Hors d'oeuvres, followed at 7 pm by featured speaker, Carrie Cameron (HeartMath) "Stress Relief in a Troubled World" and Michael Strelcheck, "Year of Choice--Empowering your Heart" and conclude with group meditation. Sponsored by the Imagineers at the Woman’s Club, 198 S. Jackson, Janesville. $5 admission.