from the KHoRM newsletter: October 5, 7 pm (doors at 6) Wesley Stace, suggested donation $20

The artist formerly known as John Wesley Harding returns to the basement! The charming Englishman's impressive catalog will serve him well for this solo show. Those who saw him open for Loudon Wainwright III at the Mineral Point Opera House back in June know how great that solo show is.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. Reservations for all shows must be made via righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.