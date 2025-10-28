Wesley Stace & Mare Winningham

from the KHoRM newsletter: October 28, 8 pm (doors at 7) Wesley Stace with Mare Winningham suggested donation $25

In case you are wondering what that is all about, this is straight from the press release...

In 1992, John Wesley Harding went on tour in support of his Sire/Reprise album “Why We Fight”, headlining a bill that featured Barenaked Ladies and Mare Winningham. These were the halcyon days when record labels helped musicians defray the costs of touring with “tour support”. In such a heady and extravagant atmosphere, longtime friendships were forged, beautiful music made, and everyone ended up unrecouped.

33 years later, like two characters from “The Big Chill”, Wesley Stace and Mare Winningham are touring together again, asking questions of the past, inviting requests. Merely by singing songs, telling stories and sharing a duet or two, they hope to recreate some of the finer points of this lengthy and memorable tour. No more major label van for our intrepid heroes; they’re in a rental car (but with a driver).

Wes has travelled under two distinct names, but there’s only one Mare Winningham, recipient of two Primetime Emmys, nominated for Oscars, Golden Globes and Tonys, and the recent star of Bob Dylan’s “Girl from the North Country” on Broadway.

Despite all that, Wes claims that the 1992 tour was the highlight of her career, and, in honour of this vintage pairing, like two fine wines you’ve poured into the same glass by mistake, he is prepared to assume the mantle of John Wesley Harding once more.

