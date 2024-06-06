West Area Plan
High Point Church 7702 Old Sauk Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53717
media release: May 10, 2024 Update: Draft Actions & Maps Markup, Frequently Asked Questions
A May 10, 2024 markup of draft actions and maps is available for review and commenting. Comments submitted before June 10th will be compiled and reviewed as the Final DRAFT Plan is completed and for committee and commission review. Comments received after June 9th will be compiled for committees and commissions as part of their review process.
A compilation of frequently asked questions, based off of questions and comments received online, via email, and in person, has also been prepared.
The best way to keep up to date on this planning process is to join the project email list, which will provide information about public engagement opportunities and periodic status updates.
Upcoming Public Meetings
- Open House on May 20 from 4pm-7:30pm at High Point Church, 7702 Old Sauk Rd. (served by Metro Transit route R1; enter doors along the east side of the building – closest parking is in the rear lot). Staff from the Planning Division, Transportation Department, and other City agencies will be available to discuss DRAFT Plan recommendations, answer questions, and obtain additional feedback.
- Virtual meeting focusing on land use, zoning, and housing on May 28 from 6-7pm. The meeting will start with a brief overview of proposed changes to the draft plan, followed by a question and answer session. Pre-registration is required.
- Virtual meeting focusing on transportation and the Sauk Creek Greenway on May 30 from 6-7pm. The meeting will start with a brief overview of proposed changes to the draft plan, followed by a question and answer session. Pre-registration is required.
- In-person meeting focusing on land use, zoning, and housing on June 3 from 6-8pm at Memorial High School, 201 S Gammon Rd. (served by Metro Transit routes A, H, and J; enter doors facing Mineral Point Rd.). The meeting will have both an open house component where attendees can ask questions and provide input throughout the meeting and staff overviews of changes.
- In-person meeting focusing on transportation, including the Sauk Creek Greenway, on June 6 from 6-8pm at High Point Church, 7702 Old Sauk Rd. (served by Metro Transit route R1; enter doors along the east side of the building – closest parking is in the rear lot). The meeting will have both an open house component where attendees can ask questions and provide input throughout the meeting and staff overviews of changes.