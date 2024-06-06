West Area Plan

media release: May 10, 2024 Update: Draft Actions & Maps Markup, Frequently Asked Questions

A May 10, 2024 markup of draft actions and maps is available for review and commenting. Comments submitted before June 10th will be compiled and reviewed as the Final DRAFT Plan is completed and for committee and commission review. Comments received after June 9th will be compiled for committees and commissions as part of their review process.

A compilation of frequently asked questions, based off of questions and comments received online, via email, and in person, has also been prepared.

The best way to keep up to date on this planning process is to join the project email list, which will provide information about public engagement opportunities and periodic status updates. Signup is along the right side of this page, as are links to past meetings and project materials.

Upcoming Public Meetings