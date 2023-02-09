media release: The city of Madison invites you to join us as we create the West Area Plan! We’ll work with residents, community organizations, neighborhood associations, businesses and others to chart course of action for the next 10 years. The Plan will cover land use, transportation, parks and open space, and other elements of the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

Meetings

The first virtual public kickoff meeting was held on February 6 at noon: video; slides. A summary of survey information and comments will be posted after the February 13 public meeting.

Remaining public kickoff meetings are on February 9, 6:00 p.m (in-person at Vel Phillips Memorial High School, 201 S. Gammon Rd., Wisconsin Neighborhood Center; enter front doors and look for directional signs) or February 13, 6:00 p.m.(virtual: register here)! All three meetings will have the same content and similar opportunities for people to participate.