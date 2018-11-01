West Madison Senior Center Open House

press release: The West Madison Senior Center, a non-profit organization, relocated its office from Segoe Road to Raymond Road, effective June 5, 2018.

“We’re hopeful that our new location will enhance our visibility and provide greater accessibility to the 16,000 seniors who reside on the west side,” said Executive Director Katie Gallagher.

Their new office, located at 5724 Raymond Road, will be spacious with excellent parking facilities. The office is located next to Meadowridge Library and the Meadowood Neighborhood Center, where they serve a senior lunch at Noon on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday each week. If you have any questions about the new location or their programs and services, please call their office at (608) 238-7368. The West Madison Senior Center staff looks forward to seeing you at their new location.