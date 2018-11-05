West Police District Safety Meeting
Blackhawk Evangelical Church, Middleton 9620 Brader Way , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: There will be two upcoming district safety meetings in the near future.
Alder McKinney will be hosting the first meeting on Wed. Oct. 24 at 6:30pm at Our Redeemer Church at 1701 McKenna Blvd (across from WPD)
Alder Skidmore will be hosting the other on Monday Nov. 5 at 6pm at Blackhawk Church at 9620 Brader Way.
We will be discussing crime on the west side and what the MPD is doing about it. There will also be a short presentation on crime prevention and how to start up a Good Neighbor program in your neighborhood.