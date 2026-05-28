West Rail Corridor Walking Tour

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Camp Randall Rowing Club 617 N Shore Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

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West Rail Corridor

Railroads Transform Madison

In the 19th century, the West Rail Corridor area was a hotbed of businesses that depended on the railroad to transport raw materials and finished products, as well as businesses that served railroad passengers and workers. This area, birthplace of a number of long-term Madison businesses, now abounds with repurposed historic buildings that are home to offices, renters and condo owners. Join us for a nostalgic, up-close look at Madison's railroad history through many architectural gems.

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Camp Randall Rowing Club 617 N Shore Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
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608-441-8864
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