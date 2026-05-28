West Rail Corridor Walking Tour

media release:

West Rail Corridor

Railroads Transform Madison

In the 19th century, the West Rail Corridor area was a hotbed of businesses that depended on the railroad to transport raw materials and finished products, as well as businesses that served railroad passengers and workers. This area, birthplace of a number of long-term Madison businesses, now abounds with repurposed historic buildings that are home to offices, renters and condo owners. Join us for a nostalgic, up-close look at Madison's railroad history through many architectural gems.