West Side Bluegrass Jam with Kaia Updike

media release: Hosted by Fiddler Kaia Updike.

Meets every Thursday from 1pm to 3pm at Seminole Tap bar restaurant, 5956 Executive Drive, corner of McKee Road and Seminole Highway. Singers Welcome.

CHART FRIENDLY JAM: Most of us play by ear but if you need a chart we can help find it; Or, if you bring a chart you want the group to try we are open to trying new tunes including originals.

Please email us with any questions: Westsidebluegrassjam@gmail.com