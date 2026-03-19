media release: A public information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., April 9, 2026. Registration prior is required.

The proposed project is a key segment for completion of the West Towne Shared-Use Path, which provides a safe, shared-use path facility for the growing west-side of Madison that connects the local area as well as a larger connection to regional paths in the Madison-area. This project, which connects existing path facilities along the W. Beltline Highway between Zor Shrine Place and S. Gammon Rd, will provide the final connection for a continuous shared-use path facility between Junction Rd and Whitney Way. The proposed path facility will match existing segments with construction of approximately 2,300-feet of a 10-foot wide, asphalt, shared-use path. The project will also include path lighting, storm sewer, signage, pavement markings and sections of retaining walls as needed to fit the path on relatively steep side slopes.