West Waubesa Tril Ribbon Cutting

media release: Dane County Parks will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17 at the Capital Springs State Park to celebrate the completion of the West Waubesa Trail.

“We are excited when our planning and our partnerships lead to spaces and places the community can enjoy. Accessible trails are an important part of the vitality of Dane County.”, said Dane County Executive Jamie Kuhn.

The West Waubesa Trail is part of the Capital Springs Recreation Area and provides a bicycle and pedestrian connection between the town of Dunn’s Waucheeta Trail Road in the Waubesa Beach neighborhood and William G. Lunney Lake Farm Park, the Capital City Trail, and the Lower Yahara River Trail in the city of Madison.

The trail is free to use and is suitable for bicycles, skaters, strollers, walkers, joggers, and wheelchairs. Dane County Parks will maintain the trail year-round. The trail provides access to the Capital Springs State Park and offers bicyclists a safer alternative to riding on Lake Farm Road.

The initial concept for the trail originated nearly 30 years ago as part of a proposed Waubesa Lake Loop in the 1996-2000 Dane County Parks and Open Space Plan. In 2011, the Waucheeta Trail connector was adopted in the Capital Springs State Recreation Area Master plan, a joint effort of Dane County and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The 1-mile asphalt trail traverses scenic prairie, woodlands, and 500’ of wetlands via boardwalk along the western shore of Lake Waubesa. The trail received State Stewardship funding and was constructed partially on State Park land in partnership with the DNR.

For more information about the trail, please visit https://www.danecountyparks. com/Trail/West-Waubesa-Trail