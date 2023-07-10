Wild Rumpus Circus

media release: Madison Parks and Madison Public Library bring you A Wild Rumpus: An Anji Play Experience at two parks July through August.

Enjoy free, child-led play in the park on Monday evenings throughout the summer. The library provides special play equipment to spark your children's imagination and kids create a play story based on their activities of the day. Grown-ups are invited to step back while closely watching the play to see what surprising ideas and insights their children will come up with when possibilities are wide open. Participants are encouraged to wear their "play clothes" and bring a water bottle. All ages and abilities are welcome.

“Stepping back and letting your child take the lead in play while you observe can be a powerful experience,” said Carissa Christner, Youth Services Librarian and program lead. “Last year one first-time attendee said, ‘I'm really noticing how the only things I usually say to my child are instructions or 'be careful.' Come and you may be surprised at your child's abilities and ideas!”

Monday evenings, 5-7:30 p.m. Mondays, 7/10-24, Haen Family Park,7702 Tree Lane

Monday evenings, 5-7:30 p.m. Mondays, 7/31-8/14, Reindahl Park (1818 Portage Road