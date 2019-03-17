West Wind, The Currach, Chelcy Bowles and Friends, Trinity Irish Dancers, Cashel Dennehy Dancers

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Celtic Cultural Center of Madison is hosting its annual St. Pat's Party at the Brink Lounge, 701 East Washington Ave. on Sunday, March 17 from 3pm-7pm.  

Join us for a family day of fun with your favorite local Irish musicians and Irish dancers!  

$5.00 admission (cash only) for 12+.  

Please, no reserving of tables.  

West Wind, The Currach, Chelcy Bowles and Friends, Trinity and Cashel Dennehy Dancers.

Info

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-221-3389
