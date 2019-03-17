West Wind, The Currach, Chelcy Bowles and Friends, Trinity Irish Dancers, Cashel Dennehy Dancers

press release: The Celtic Cultural Center of Madison is hosting its annual St. Pat's Party at the Brink Lounge, 701 East Washington Ave. on Sunday, March 17 from 3pm-7pm.

Join us for a family day of fun with your favorite local Irish musicians and Irish dancers!

$5.00 admission (cash only) for 12+.

Please, no reserving of tables.

West Wind, The Currach, Chelcy Bowles and Friends, Trinity and Cashel Dennehy Dancers.