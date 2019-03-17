West Wind, The Currach, Chelcy Bowles and Friends, Trinity Irish Dancers, Cashel Dennehy Dancers
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The Celtic Cultural Center of Madison is hosting its annual St. Pat's Party at the Brink Lounge, 701 East Washington Ave. on Sunday, March 17 from 3pm-7pm.
Join us for a family day of fun with your favorite local Irish musicians and Irish dancers!
$5.00 admission (cash only) for 12+.
Please, no reserving of tables.
West Wind, The Currach, Chelcy Bowles and Friends, Trinity and Cashel Dennehy Dancers.
Info
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music