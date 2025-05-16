Westby Syttende Mai

media release: We are proud to announce our upcoming 57th Annual Norwegian Heritage Celebration in Westby.

This also includes an outstanding line-up of music all weekend long in our Norske Tent.

You'd normally buy tickets for each one of these music shows. Not at Syttende Mai! The BEST part is you can go to one or all these musical events for just a $10 button.

Not for just one show, but our entire

5-star lineup of Music - Friday through Sunday!

Buy your Button today at one of our Outlets, or get yours online. We can't wait to see you there!