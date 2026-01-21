media release: Auricle New Music Series welcomes Westerlund//Hagen on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 7:00pm.

Their forthcoming debut release on Totally Gross National Product consists of four compositions born and molded from sprawling improvisations during a winter tour in late 2024.

A duo ensemble born from a childhood friendship in the midwest, Joe Westerlund and Trever Hagen have merged their solo work on drums and trumpet into a distinct sound world of melodic, rhythmic and lush electroacoustic texture. The pair pays respect to this instrumentation’s historical context, while reaching further into sonic geographies with their shared voice. You can check out Joe's past work here.